Join Southern Teal in the battle of “Conquering Cancer”

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Southern Teal invites you to help in their quest of “Conquering Cancer.”

The “Conquering Cancer” event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Among this year’s festivities is a Miss Teal Tiara Pageant. Local medical, military and community leaders will be competing in a ‘reverse beauty pageant.’

Other highlights of the evening include a silent auction, a cash bar, dancing. Cocktail attire is recommended.

Southern Teal participates in many community activities, including Meals on Wheels in partnership with St. Luke United Methodist Church and offers cancer patients free rides to treatment, and so much more.

Tickets run $50 each, and you may purchase them online.