Jordan High wins “Best in Class” challenge

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A group of students at Jordan High School are being recognized nationally for winning Quaker State’s “Best in Class” challenge.

The competition invites students from schools across the country to compete in restoring clunkers into certified hot rods on a budget. Ten students from Jordan’s automotive class entered the challenge and came out on top in their five state region. It was the first time Jordan has ever competed in the challenge and the automotive instructor at the school says it was more than just beginner’s luck.

“It is a huge lift because you know a lot of people fell that we can do anything or do much around here at Jordan High School, but to win this competition it shows we can do what ever we put our minds to,” says Robert Harris.

Now the kids will prepare to head to West Palm Beach in April to auction off the car. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to Jordan High School.

