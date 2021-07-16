July isn’t over yet: Upcoming events in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the summer months are progressing, don’t forget to take time and enjoy the warm days left this July. Here’s a list of events happening in Columbus.

July 16, Friday from 6 p.m.-11 p.m., Coca-Cola Space and Science Center’s 25th Anniversary. The Block Party will feature family space trivia, contests for kids, space-themed yard fames, air rockets and more. The evening will end with a sci-fi movie on the lawn and CCSSC will officially announce a new community exhibit. This is an outdoors event at 701 Front Avenue and participants will be responsible for bringing their own blankets and lawn chairs. Food will be available for purchase however admission to Friday’s events are free. This is a family-friendly event.

July 17, Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Uptown Columbus Market on the 900, 1000 and 1100 Blocks of Broadway. Join the more than 200 local and regional vendors with a variety of goods including organic produce, home goods, jewelry, unique crafts, and baked goods. Recurring every Saturday until November, Market Days are the perfect opportunity for families, friends (four-legged included) and visitors to see what Columbus has to offer.

July 17, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the fun continues at Coca-Cola Space and Science Center’s 25th Anniversary. The day side event is $8 a person, children 3 and under are free of admission. Space enthusiasts will gain access to rocket launches, super science demos, Mars Lander contests and other activities. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets can be pre-purchased on their website. This is a family-friendly event.

July 17, Saturday from 12 p.m.-3 p.m., the Columbus Civic Center will be the site of the Chris Hubbard Car Rally. This event will be hosted by Chris Hubbard of the Cleveland Browns and is put on to support Mental Health Awareness. Entry fee is a $5 donation and onlookers will spectate antique, muscle and luxury cars. Proceeds will support Nami-Georgia, NAMI-Atlanta and Nami-Columbus. To participate and showcase your own car, there is a minimum donation of $45. For more information contact event promoter Antone Barnes at 240-687-3740.

July 17-18, Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Columbus Gun and Knife Show. This event will be held at Ironworks Convention and Trade Center. General admission is $10 and kids tickets are $4. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be abided by. This is a family-friendly event.

July 17, Saturday from 4 – 7 p.m., Parking Lot Praise Christian Music Festival will have their annual Stuff the Bus Event with live music at Peachtree Mall. Performers will include Timothy Gabriel, Railroad Muzik, Lakiya, Jace Bomero, Onethree, Lakesha, and more. Stuff the Bus starts at 11 a.m., and aims to gather donations of clothing or school supplies for the Muscogee County school district. Vendors will include Chic-fil-a, Jazzy Jewels, Jesus Drip Apparel and more. Admission is free, this is a family-friendly event.

July 17, Saturday at 7 p.m., Zac Gilbert will be performing live at Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse. 13601 6th Ave. This is a 21+ event.

July 21, Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., the 92nd Southeastern Amateur Golf Tournament will be held at the Country Club of Columbus bringing in the nation’s top amateur golfers. For schedules and more information, click here.

July 22, Thursday at 7 p.m., the Springer Opera House will host their 7th annual Teacharet. This cabaret-style performance will feature teachers dancing for a cause, proceeds will serve as a fundraiser for the Wise Investment Scholarship. All money raised at this event will go directly toward tuition and lunch for students who are in need. There is a suggested donation of $15 at the door so students and families are encouraged to come see their teachers sing, dance, crack jokes… or eggs across their head! There is limited capacity at Emily Woodruff Hall at the Springer Opera House so those wanting to attend must obtain a free ticket. This is a family-friendly event.

July 24, Saturday at 8 a.m., Road to River Challenge beginning at Big Dog Fleet Feet. Registration for this event is FULL. The 5 mile, multi-terrain trek will span from Big Dog Fleet Feet to Chattahoochee Paddle Company, to Rotary Park, and Big Dog on the Riverwalk and spectators are encouraged to support their athletes!

July 27, Tuesday at 7 p.m., Harlem Globetrotters Tour at the Columbus Civic Center on 400 4th Street. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and guests can expect to enjoy the performance by worldwide icons. Tickets are $20 and can be pre-purchased. This is a family-friendly event.

July 29, Thursday from 7-10 p.m., Salsa and Bachata Dance Social will be hosted at Hideaway Lounge of Columbus on 7466 Blackmon Road. This dance social provides the perfect venue to meet people. For those who are not familiar with salsa there will be free dance lessons and instructors. This is a 21+ event.

July 30, Friday from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Foodie Fridays will resume its monthly exhibit to showcase local talents Columbus has to offer at 541 2nd Avenue. This free event will have local art displayed and food. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to enjoy this picnic in the Heritage courtyard on the scenic Historic District just off of Broadway. This is a family-friendly event.

