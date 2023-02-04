COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Junior League of Columbus hosted their 8th annual Character Breakfast Saturday morning.

The breakfast was held at the Ministry Center at St. Luke United Methodist Church. The ballroom was filled with parents and children–some sporting their best princess and superhero costumes.

This was the largest turnout the organization has had with over 200 guests. The event featured photos with the characters, autographs, face painting and a boutique that offered hair and makeup sessions for the kids.

The Co-chair of the event, Charity Wagenti, said with the biggest turnout to date, it’s a great way to give back to the children in the community.

“I think it started as, you know, just not having an opportunity locally for kids to really come meet characters, have a fun breakfast,” said Wagenti. “I know I remember as a child only getting to do that at Disney World. So I think it’s neat that we can do it right here in Columbus.”

All proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Junior League’s Healthy Child Initiatives in and around Columbus. These include their nationally registered Diaper Bank, Kids in the Kitchen event, support for Wynnton Arts Academy, and more.