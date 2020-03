PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL)- For this week's Kinetic Golden Apple Award, WRBL's Carlos Williams traveled across the river to honor Armon Ingersoll, our latest recipient of the award. Mr. Ingersoll is a 5th grade teacher at Ridgecrest Elementary School.

Mr. Ingersoll was nominated by Byron Brown, a parent of one of his students. Mr. Byron described Mr. Ingersoll as an outstanding and dedicated teacher who makes a positive impact on the lives of his students, has a strength in classroom management, and hopes the teacher's performance will inspire other children to follow in his footsteps.