COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission (KCBC) is set to host a paper shredding, shoe recycling, and school uniform collection drive-thru event and is inviting locals to donate.

The drive-thru event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held in front of the City Services Center.

KCBC says the River Mill Data Management will be at the event to offer free paper shredding services.

The following items will not be accepted for shredding:

Three-ring binders

External hard drives

Metal products

Participants can also donate gently used or new school uniforms. KCBC said that all uniforms will be donated to the Sarah Spano Clothing Bank and the company needs uniforms to fit k-12 students.

Besides offering shredding services and collecting uniforms, KCBC is also accepting gently used shoe donations and encouraging locals to empty their closets stating, “By doing this you will be diverting extra waste from going to our landfill and the shoes will be repurposed for developing counties in need.”

KCBC will continue to accept shoe donations until Dec. 31.

For more information about the upcoming event or KCBC’s shoe recycling campaign contact KCBC at 706-225-4008 or email at kcbc1987@columbusga.org.