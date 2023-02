COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keep Columbus Beautiful is holding an Arbor Day celebration next Saturday at Lakebottom Park.

The celebration on Feb. 18 kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

The free, family-focused event will feature games, prizes, face painting, food trucks and giveaways.

For more information, call (706) 225-4008.