COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission (KCBC) announced the kick-off for its 2023 Shoe Recycling campaign and is inviting locals to participate by donating unwanted shoes.

According to KCBC, the theme for this year’s campaign is “Shoe Us the Love” and the goal for the campaign is to collect over 30,000 pairs of shoes from October to December 31.

During the campaign, KCBC will have multiple drop-off sites throughout Columbus; including a drop-off site at all the local fire stations.

KCBC says the over 350 million pairs of usable shoes are placed in a landfill every year and that the organizations goal is to, ” divert shoes from going to the landfill and repurpose them for developing countries in need.”

The KCBC will also be using funds raised from the campaign will be used for KCBC’s various projects and community awareness activities.

The KCBC will be accepting gently worn or used shoes in any size and style. Acceptable shoes include tennis shoes, slippers and flip-flops.

For more information about the campaign and how to participate contact Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission at 706-225-4008 or via email at kcbc1987@columbusga.org.