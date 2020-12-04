 

Keep your pet safe this Christmas holiday

Columbus Ga.(WRBL)- Christmas cheer is near, but can too much Christmas cheer be harmful to our pets?

As families begin to prepare for the Christmas holiday by hanging lights, decorating the Christmas tree and participating in family traditions. There is one family member that Tricia Montgomery, CEO of Paws Humane Society wants us to keep in mind, our pets.

“Christmas mean being together and it means spending time together and really sharing that human and animal bond and the love that we feel right now for the holidays,” Montgomery said.

Christmas is a joyous time for friends and family to gather and celebrate but it can also be a dangerous time for the family pet. Christmas decorations such as ornaments, Christmas trees, lights and Poinsettias can be harmful or deadly for your furry friend.

“Christmas trees can be dangerous, when we think about even the water that we put into the live Christmas trees, some people use additives to help make the Christmas tree last longer. Those can be deadly and very harmful to our pets if ingested,” Montgomery said.

Ornaments and lights add the sparkle that a Christmas tree needs to shine but these two items can seriously injure your four legged friend. It is important not to have low lying lights or ornaments that your pets can potentially knock over.

“It’s very important when you are decorating for the Christmas season to keep your pets in mind,” Montgomery said.

Signs to look for in your pet in case they ingest any of these harmful items are vomiting, constipation, scratching, and lethargy.

Keep your pet safe this holiday season by keeping these three things in mind ,plan ahead, know the name of your vet and their phone number and make sure you know the number for the ASPCA poison control. 

