SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned Thursday after a two year hiatus.

A local band from the Chattahoochee Valley made the trip to Savannah to take part in the 2022 parade.

The Kendrick High School Marching Band was among the many participants in this year’s parade.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of the parade for the past two years.