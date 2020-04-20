Key Elementary teacher awarded Donors Choose Grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Key Elementary School teacher was awarded a COVID-19 Donors Choose grant, a pilot program to assist students with school supplies.

The grant recipients are selected from a pool of teachers who had projects recently funded by the Donors Choose program.

Key Elementary’s Hope Bloxom Lecthaler, a fourth grade teacher, was selected and received $1,000 to purchase school materials and supplies for Key’s entire fourth grade, according to Dr. Jacqueline Flakes, the Key Elementary School principal.

Students will keep all materials purchased as part of the pilot program. The school will work with teachers to get the supplies to students the week of April 20.