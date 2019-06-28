4th annual Kids Summer Cupboard Final totals reached 6,232 meals

WRBL’s 4th annual Kids Summer Cupboard has just finished wrapping up. Each year, the food drive gathers donations of money and food to help feed children during the summer that rely on schools for breakfast and lunch throughout the year.

This year, we were able to collect $800 and 1,718 pounds of donated food. The amount collected equates to 6,232 meals that Feeding the Valley can help children and families in the area throughout the summer.

Thank you to everyone who donated and came out to help support this donation drive and made the 4th annual Kids Summer Cupboard a success!