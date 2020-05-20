COLUMBUS, GA – Facing an unprecedented community need, WRBL News 3 and Feeding the Valley Food Bank will partner over the next four weeks for the station’s 5th annual Kids Summer Cupboard food drive campaign.

The series of events kicks off on Wednesday, May 27th from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT at Zelmo’s Zip In, located at 6600 Flat Rock Road in Midland.

A no-contact, drive-through donation drop-off center will be set up outside the store for donors to pull in and make a monetary or food item donation. Due to continuing restrictions at the food bank, food donations will be limited to the following items:

Microwavable meals (pasta, beef stew, macaroni and cheese)

Microwavable vegetables

Microwavable soups

Raisin boxes

Cracker packs

Small fruit cups

Small apple sauce cups

Healthy juice boxes

Granola, fruit bars

Breakfast or cereal bars

The items will go toward Buddy Packs, which are specially-designed, healthy, pre-packaged meals the food bank will distribute to children across the region in the coming weeks.

“The original idea behind our inaugural Kids Summer Cupboard campaign back in 2016 was to help fill the need among thousands of children in our area who often go without health meals when school is out,” said WRBL Vice-President and General Manager David Hart. “Now, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent, sudden closing of schools back in March and the resulting economic impact, which has triggered thousands of job cuts, the need is greater and more prevalent than ever before,” Hart said.

Over the past two months, Feeding the Valley has hosted several food distribution events, with hundreds of families turning out to receive food boxes.

“We’re asking those who have supported our campaign in the past to approach this year’s food drive campaign differently,” Hart said. “First and foremost, consider making a monetary donation, as the food bank, through its network of wholesale partners, can get significantly more food to serve those in need with every dollar we donate than you or I can by buying it at a retail store and then handing it over to the food bank,” he said.

Supporters of the campaign can donate online by clicking on this link.

The complete schedule for the 2020 Kids Summer Cupboard can be found HERE.