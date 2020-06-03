HAPPENING NOW: Kids Summer Cupboard food drive at McDonald’s in Bradley Park

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) WRBL News 3 is proud to be in the middle of our fifth annual Kids Summer Cupboard food drive with Feeding the Valley Food Bank. The goal of the campaign is simple: helping keep local children in our region fed during the summer months.

Thanks to your generosity, we’ve received $1,737 in cash donations and 875 pounds of food items during our first two drives this year. If you wonder how big a difference this makes, Feeding the Valley says these donations will provide 11,151 meals to local children this summer.

We’re excited about this fantastic progress in fighting childhood hunger in our community, but our goal is to facilitate even more! We can do it, but only with your help.

We’ll be at the McDonald’s, 1619 Bradley Park Drive in Columbus, now through 6:30 Eastern tonight accepting donations. We’re setup with a no-contact drop off site in the parking lot. We’re accepting cash donations and select food items for Feeding the Valley.

For those who would like to donate food, here’s Feeding the Valley’s wish list:

Microwavable dishes, such as pasta or stews

Individual servings of vegetables or mac and cheese

Raisin boxes, packs of crackers, small fruit cups, healthy juice boxes, granola and cereal bars

If you cannot make it out to give, you are able to donate online.

Thank you for all your support through the years, and now, as we continue this important campaign to improve the quality of life for our children.