Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign

Kids' Summer Cupboard
Kids’ Summer Cupboard helps feed food insecure children in our community. Donations benefit Feeding The Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama.
Most Needed Items!
We ask that you do not include food products in glass.
• Peanut Butter
• Jelly or Jam
• Tuna Fish
• Canned Fruit
• Canned Vegetables
• Canned Meats
• Dry/Powdered Milk
• Evaporated Milk
• Pasta
• Canned Soup
• Rice
• Crackers
• Cereal
• Oatmeal
• Dry or Canned Beans
• Macaroni & Cheese
Please avoid glass containers
2018 Dates:
Monday, June 4th (11:30 am - 6:30 pm Eastern)
• Sponsors: Zelmo’s Zip In, John Foy & Associates, and Daniel Appliance
• Location: Zelmo’s- 1246 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31901
Monday, June 11th (11:30 am - 6:30 pm Eastern)
• Sponsors: Overhead Door, Ken Nugent, and Daniel Appliance
• Location: Overhead Door- 1230 5th Ave, Columbus, GA 31904
Monday, June 25th (10:30 am - 5:30 pm Central)
• Sponsors: Midstate RV and Daniel Appliance
• Location: Zelmo’s- 3600 Highway 280, Phenix City, AL 36867
Wednesday, June 27th (11:30 am - 6:30 pm Eastern)
• Sponsors: Georgia Military College and Daniel Appliance
• Location: Georgia Military College- 7300 Blackmon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909
