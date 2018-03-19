Kids’ Summer Cupboard helps feed food insecure children in our community. Donations benefit Feeding The Valley Food Bank. Please come out and support at the locations below.

Wednesday, 5/29, 11:30 am – 6: 30 pm EST:

Sponsor: West Central Georgia Health Department

Location: McDonalds located at 3315 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31906

Wednesday, 6/5, 11:30 am – 6: 30 pm EST:

Sponsors: John Foy & Associates, Midstate RV, and Dr. Vazquez

Location: McDonalds located at 2525 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA 31904

Wednesday, 6/12, 10:30 am – 5: 30 pm CST:

Sponsor: Attorney Ken Nugent

Location: McDonalds located at 1801 Stadium Drive, Phenix City, AL 36867