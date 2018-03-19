Kids’ Summer Cupboard helps feed food insecure children in our community. Donations benefit Feeding The Valley Food Bank. Please come out and support at the locations below.
Wednesday, 5/29, 11:30 am – 6: 30 pm EST:
Sponsor: West Central Georgia Health Department
Location: McDonalds located at 3315 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31906
Wednesday, 6/5, 11:30 am – 6: 30 pm EST:
Sponsors: John Foy & Associates, Midstate RV, and Dr. Vazquez
Location: McDonalds located at 2525 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA 31904
Wednesday, 6/12, 10:30 am – 5: 30 pm CST:
Sponsor: Attorney Ken Nugent
Location: McDonalds located at 1801 Stadium Drive, Phenix City, AL 36867
Most Needed Items
• Peanut Butter
• Jelly or Jam
• Tuna Fish
• Canned Fruit
• Canned Vegetables
• Canned Meats
• Dry/Powdered Milk
• Evaporated Milk
• Pasta
• Canned Soup
• Rice
• Crackers
• Cereal
• Oatmeal
• Dry or Canned Beans
• Macaroni & Cheese
Please avoid glass containers