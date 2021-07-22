Kinetic Credit Union hosts annual ‘Giving Day’ for Columbus organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Kinetic Credit Union hosted their yearly Giving Day on Thursday, needed more than ever after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recipient of some of the charitable donations.

The Giving Day, now in it’s eighth year, started as a venture just to give food. Over the years, the day of charity has grown into giving a variety of different items to multiple organizations.

“It started out as just a little small event and then we decided why not make it our Gift Day?” said Wanda Rutledge, Community Relations Vice President. “The one day that we have an effect on lots of agencies, rather than just one.”

Donations came from Kinetic employees and their families.

Also helping this year was their partners in education; Stowers Elementary, WRBL, DENTAC, and 1-29.

“(Kinetic) Credit Unions motto is ‘People helping people’ and that’s pretty much what we try to do at all times, help people in any way we can whether it’s with their financial needs or a need such as this,” Rutlege said.

Shannan Angel, the activities director of Orchard View Nursing Home was grateful to Kinetic for their support, especially after the difficulties over the last year from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s amazing, like we really appreciate anything that we are given for the nursing home. It’s been a rough year and a half for them. So, for them to get the tissues and the socks it’s amazing.”

Along with the items donated, two checks were donated to the Children’s Miracle Network and Neighbor Works.

“It sometimes takes a village to do as much as you want to do with this type of thing… It takes a lot so every little bit helps. We were fortunate to have our partners step up and help us.” Rutlege said.