LaGrange Animal Services receives donation to provide 100 microchips to animal owners

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Animal SErvices recived a $700 donation to be used for 100 microchips, “to be given to local animal owners to help reduce the recidivism rate of animals entering the shelter,” says the City of LaGrange.

The donation came from an anonymous donor, according to a press release by LaGrange officials.

“In June, the LaGrange Animal Shelter took in 344 animals and only had 17 animals redeemed by owners. We also had 78 adoptions and 196 animals sent to various rescues across the United States,” said LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey. “If the animals we took in had microchips we could reunite these animals with their families and help reduce our recidivism rate.”

The city’s Animal Shelter is now planning a microchip clinic in the fall to provide free microchips to the animal owners. The date and location are still to be determined.