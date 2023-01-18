LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered together hosting a prayer vigil for the families that were impacted in the tornado that blew through parts of Alabama and Georgia.

Around 40 people were in attendance including first responders and local city officials at the Lafayette Square in LaGrange on Saturday evening.

While the storms devastated the Lexington Park community along with other areas, the community remained thankful that the storm didn’t claim any lives in LaGrange.

Community leaders were in the crowd, informing families where they can received aid and donations. Founder of $1 Thursday, Anthony Talley, collects monetary donations from people around the community to donate to those in need. He saw the different homes affected first hand and sprung right into action.

Talley went to volunteer his time at Lexington Park the day after the storms passed – handing out pizzas to those affected. He was emotional, saying he couldn’t believe the reality.

“Honestly, because I had my little girl with me, it made me tear up because I was like, wow, this could have been us,” said Talley. “This could have been so much worse. But after seeing like, just the wreckage, it’s something that you can’t wrap your mind around. Even though you’re seeing it, you still just feel like, okay, this can’t be real.”

Despite the tragic wreckage around them, these residents wanted to attend tonight’s vigil as a sign of solidarity.

Sameer Chaudhry, who’s home was severely damaged, wanted to offer his prayers to other communities affected by the storm.

“I know I’m not the only person in the family,” said Chaudhry. “I know other neighbors and communities are impacted. And for me, I wanted to to see them, hug them and pray for them. I hope that they have angels and blessings that can help them as well.”

While he’s dealing with his own struggles, Chaudhry knows what it’s like to receive help from strangers during a difficult time.

“For the past two days, we had angels that helped us stay at a motel,” said Chaudhry. “But this morning, we checked out. And tonight I don’t know where I’m going to be or where my family will be. Luckily again, we had angels in our community who said ‘come stay with us.’ So tonight it looks like I’ll be with our neighbors.”

Multiple outreach programs are in effect including continuous efforts from The Red Cross and FEMA. Local organizers including Anthony Talley from $1 Thursday and Pastor Michael Jackson from Confidence Missionary Baptist Church are offering their help by receiving donations.