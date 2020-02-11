LaGrange Fire Department Respond To Fire On Payne Street

by: Kane Kettering

LaGrange, Ga. (wrbl) – The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to 702 Payne St. on Feb. 10 at 8:34 a.m. At the scene, firefighters detected light smoke coming from the residence.

The firefighters entered through the front door, and moved through the home. The fire was discovered in the attic by the firefighters.

“The fire was quickly extinguished keeping fire damage to a minimal,” according to the LaGrange Fire Department.

The residence is estimated to have sustained $2,000 in damages, said the LaGrange FD.

There were no injuries reported.

