LaGrange house fire caused by unattended dryer

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Fire Department responded to a house fire at 118 Oak Lane the morning of Feb. 18 that resulted in $5,000 in damages.

When firefighters first arrived at the home, they saw heavy smoke coming from the house’s eaves and began to work on putting out the fire.

After initiating “an offensive attack mode” to handle it, LFD found that the fire originated in the laundry room near the back of the home. Officials say the house received fire damage to the rear of the structure, while the rest of the building sustained heat, smoke, and water damages totaling $5,000.

Firefighters at the scene discovered that the cause of the fire was an unattended dryer, left running when the residents left the home.

The Red Cross was called in to assist those living in the house.