LaGrange nursery plans to shield plants from the cold this weekend

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The cold front this weekend presents a problem for those who have already started their spring gardening, including area plant nurseries.

Like many nurseries, Adaleigh’s Nursery is expecting many plants this weekend, and specifically Easter lilies for the upcoming holiday. Freezing temperatures could kill those new plants.

While typically operating on an outdoor concept, owners Ken and Carol Ann Conner had to devise a plan to avoid deterioration of their vegetation during the cold front.

“Instead of using like shade cloth or frost cloth we’re gonna have to actually move a lot of plants, all the tender vegetation that we have,” said Mr. Conner. “All the tomato plants, all the seasonal, annual plants we’ll have to move them inside our greenhouse for at least one night, possibly two nights.”

The greenhouse will shield the plants from the cold, allowing them a longer life span.

Home gardeners could also be impacted. Connor advises folks who have already planted to shield their plants and vegetables from the cold with things like buckets or coverings.