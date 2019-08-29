LaGrange Police to participate in 36th annual Night Out Celebration, October 8th

LaGrange Police will be a part of the 36th Annual National Night Out on October 8th. This is third time LaGrange has been a part of the celebration, which will include the LaGrange Police Department, Troup County Sheriff’s Department, and other local public safety officers.

The Annual Night Out is a nationwide event meant to “heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts” and “strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships.”

The events are also “designed” to “send a message to ciminals to let them know neighborhoods are organized” and fighting back against crime in their communities.

The event on Tuesday, October 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 110 Commerce Avenue in the Beechwood Furniture parking lot.

The event, free and open to the public, will have giveaways and other fun activities for the LaGrange community.