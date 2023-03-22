LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Willie T. Edmondson will be officially sworn into office as LaGrange Mayor Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m. in Lafayette Square. The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony.

“I want to take my oath of office on Lafayette Square to show the young people of the community that you can achieve anything you put your mind to,” said Mayor-elect Edmondson. “I plan to represent everyone in LaGrange and am honored they are putting their trust in me to lead our wonderful community.”

Edmondson won the Mayoral Special Election Tuesday evening. He will be the first black mayor in the history of LaGrange.

Edmondson served as LaGrange city councilman for 24 years before being elected Mayor. During his tenure, he helped to bring important economic and community development projects to LaGrange, including Great Wolf Lodge, The Thread Trail, the Downtown Corridor, and the Griggs Recreational Center, among others.

Dr. Edmondson is Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor and owns Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home. In the event of inclement weather, the swearing-in will be held the next day, Tuesday, March 28, at 10:00 a.m.