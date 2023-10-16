COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Land Bank Authority of Columbus (LBAC) is inviting locals to the Invest in Columbus Workshop.

According to LBAC, the workshop will educate participants about developing properties that are purchase through the company.

The workshop is scheduled for Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library located on Macon Road.

LBAC says the program is designed to inform potential investors about “developing over 300 vacant or dilapidated properties LBAC has designated as more than five years tax delinquent and eligible for foreclosure.

The workshop will include presentations from the Land Bank Authority, Inspection and Codes Department, Planning Department, Auburn Bank, and two experienced developers.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to write competitive applications, learn about the permitting process, learn how to apply for rezoning, financing and other relevant information.

The workshop is free and open to the public, but LBAC says seating is limited. Interested individuals can sign up for the workshop here. For additional information regarding the workshop and future events visit LBAC website.