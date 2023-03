LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — People are liking and sharing a video of a Lanett Police Officer on social media who is singing a song in an ‘official ceremony.’

Video from Lanett Police Department Facebook page

According to the City of Lanett Police Department Facebook page, Officer Fears sang to the local seniors who recently graduated from a computer class.

Computer class was hosted by the Lanett senior center.

“That’s my boy…” was a comment under the Facebook post.