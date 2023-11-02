LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – As the weather becomes colder with each passing day, the Lee County Helping Families Initiative, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the United Way of Lee County are partnering to host a coat drive and the Lee County DA’s Office is asking for locals to participate and help those in need stating, “some of our friends and neighbors could use help stay safe and warm this winter.”

Starting on Thursday, Lee County locals can donate new or gently used coats and jackets. During the coat drive children and adult-sized coats and jackets will be accepted.

Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations until Nov. 14:

Lee County District Attorney’s Office

Auburn Bank (located on Gay Street)

East Alabama Health (inside the chapel)

Lee County Justice Center

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Opelika Police Department

Auburn Police Department

United Way of Lee County

The Lee County DA’s Office also says that starting in December, locals who need coats can shop at a free Bundle Up Boutique.