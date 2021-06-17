Lee County Humane Society funding second chances all summer long

Disclaimer: One of the photos in this story, depicting an animal’s injury, is graphic.

Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Humane Society, a non-profit animal rescue, has made it their summer goal to help every animal they possibly can, including pets already in homes.

As the shelter reached max capacity this week, they started a Clear the Shelter adoption event where every altered (spayed or neutered) pet will be $10, and every unaltered animal will be $60 until the end of June. This special does not include animals in foster care or PetSmart. Those interested can be pre-approved by applying online.

Natalie Mathews is the foster coordinator at Lee County Humane. She said some animals are harder to place.

Foster Coordinator Natilee Mathews said, “Since we’ve opened back up to walk-ins we have not had near as many adoptions as we hoped.”

Part of the problem, Mathews said, is even after reopening, they’re not seeing the foot traffic they had prior to the pandemic. Slow traffic is sad news for some of Lee County Humane’s longest-tenured residents.

“Yesterday we only had five adoptions and we’re having a hard time getting out some of our long-term residents,” Mathews said.

Long-term residents of the shelter make up the Lonely Hearts Club, staying for more than 100 days. Members include Coach, nearly seven months; Trey, 18 weeks; Donnie, more than four months; Axel, nearing 16 weeks; and Shebo is approaching his 100 day mark. After an animal is inducted, their adoption fee drops year-round. Dogs are $25 and cats $15.

Coach, 243 days

Trey, 130 days

Donnie, 112 days

Axel, 109 days

Shebo, 81 days

However, this June, the Clear the Shelter event aims to create more room in the shelter because intake numbers continue to climb. Just this week, LCHS received sixteen kittens.

Kittens from a litter of nine

Kittens from a litter of seven

Kennels are full, and the shelter has started moving puppies outside to house them as a last resort.

Puppy kennels at LCHS

Stray puppy

Lee County Humane will also host a Microchip Clinic this month to combat the rise of shelter intakes on Saturday June 19th at their shelter location from 9 to 12 p.m. Auburn Veterinary Hospital teamed up with LCHS to offer microchips for $20 and rabies vaccinations for $12. Interested participants must pre-register online to attend this cash-only event. Dogs are required to be on a leash and cats in a carrier for safety for other furry friends. The first twenty people in line will receive their pet’s microchip for free, so be sure to arrive bright and early.

Veterinarians encourage pet-owners to microchip their animals to assist in identifying lost pets. Each microchip administered at this event will be pre-registered to the LCHS database. After the initial administration, pet owners can update the account at anytime with their personal contact information.

Even if pet-owners already microchipped their animal and kept them updated on vaccines, the community is encouraged to support the shelter by donating to their Summer of Second Chances fund that covers heartworm treatments, surgeries, costs of feeding, and care of their animals or donating items that can be found on their website.

Donations to the Summer of Second Chances fund helps animals like Hulk and Aleasha. Hulk is a dog who was rescued from another shelter in Gadsden, Ala. He suffered two gunshots to the face. His previous shelter was not able to remove them. LCHS rescued him and found that both bullets were still present six months after the initial incident.

Hulk

Bullet removed from skull

Hulk’s x-ray of both bullets

Aleasha was brought to Lee County with an embedded leash around her neck, inhibiting her ability to breathe. The shelter also discovered she was heartworm positive shortly after she arrived. So far Lee County’s Summer of Second Chances was able to fund two surgeries for her to remove the chain, she is currently healing while anticipating a third surgery to close the wound.

Aleasha

Open wound post two surgeries and two month recovery period funded by Summer of Second Chances.

Lee County is also sponsoring a Paint Party fundraiser at Resting Pulse Brewery in Opelika, Ala. at the end of the month. This event will take place June 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. where people can grab a drink, snacks and paint summer door hangers. Tickets will be $40 and must be purchased by June 20 from their website. The cost of tickets covers paint supplies, food and drink. All proceeds will go towards the Summer of Second Chances donation fund.

June is National Foster a Pet month! People unable to donate or attend these events are encouraged to open their homes to a furry friend that is waiting for a forever home. For more information about events or volunteering opportunities, please visit their website at: https://www.leecountyhumane.org/.

Some photos provided by the Lee County Humane Society.