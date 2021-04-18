Lee County residents set out to cleanup their community

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A group of volunteers took to the sides of Lee Road 237 and 235 to clear trash and debris that has built up over the years.

This effort is called Roadside Cleanup and is a part of the Community Organization called “Keep Lee County Beautiful.”

Micah Messer, “Keep Lee County Beautiful” organizer and one of News 3’s engineers said their mission is to target roads that have been heavily dumped on or roads that state prisoners or other groups haven’t targeted.

“Our first objective, get the trash under control. Then we can do what we call maintaining, so once we cleaned up initially then we can go back and maintain,” said Messer. “Which is a lot easier, a lot faster, you can do an entire road maybe in one day rather than having to split this one small road now into two different days.”

Seven volunteers set out to finish the second half of Lee Road 237 and start on Lee Road 235. They cleared 32 50-gallon bags of trash including one old TV, one DVD player and other clothing and miscellaneous items.

This is in addition to what they cleared from the first half of the road last month which included 27 50-gallon bags of trash, one vacuum, one microwave, one road sign and more.

Dwayne Shaw, Lee County Resident and volunteer said it’s important to take care of his community beyond maintaining his own front yard.

“To borrow a quote from somebody who’s here, is what else was I doing on a Saturday for three hours,” said Shaw. “I could stay home and watch TV or I can get out and help the community a little bit so this is our part of helping the community.”

Messer said the cleanups will continue every month until all roads in Lee County are clean.

For more information on when or how you can get involved, you can head to the Keep Lee County Beautiful Facebook Page and Instagram.