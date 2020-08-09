Lee County Sheriff’s deputy goes above and beyond job title to help

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – In a time of an unprecedented public health crisis and an uprising in the fight of social justice and racial equality, sometimes we may miss some of the amazing stories in our community that make us feel good about the people in this world.

Stories like this one… a Virginia woman is praising a Lee County deputy for simply going above and beyond what his job description says.

Imagine being stuck on a busy highway in 90-degree weather with no air conditioning. Lauren Henry and her mother were in that same position when their car started to break down on their way back to Virginia from Mobile Alabama.

Henry’s mother had to have surgery rescheduled due to the lack of beds at a South Mobile hospital as a result of COVID-19.

“The car started to fill up with this rally weird smell, almost like an electrical fire type of smell,” Henry says.

Henry pulled over and called AAA. After waiting for over an hour on a tow truck, she says a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy pulled up behind them. “He showed up right when I was getting ready to call 911.”

In comes their rescuer, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Zayquan Rouhlac.

“When I got to the side of the vehicle, I saw two women they were sweating really bad, they looked like they had been there for a while. I said “Hey, are y’all okay?” and they said “No, we’ve been here for about two hours.” and after that, I didn’t want to see anything else,” Rouhlac said.

He was saddened when found out no one pulled over to help them.

“We have to do a better job of protecting our women. I feel like we have to do a better job of coming together. So I’m doing everything I can possibly do to change the narrative,” Rouhlac explained. He called a tow truck and then sprang into action.

Henry said Deputy Rouhlac left and came back with two big cups of ice and two bottles of water

“He helped my mom out of the car and helped put her into the tow truck cabin. I mean just a saint. He was so kind and gracious. He did everything he could to help us in the situation,” Henry replied.

The three-year veteran deputy says that’s his job. “I want to do whatever I can possibly do to make sure that you guys are taken care of. I’m a public servant for you. I want to serve you, I want to do everything I can possibly do to help you.”

And his helping hand created a friendship that will last forever.

Their story has been shared almost seven thousand times on Facebook.