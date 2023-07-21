COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) announced on Friday that it would host National Night Out (NNO) on Aug. 1, which CPD says will help bring the community together for an evening full of “fun, camaraderie, and meaningful connections.”

NNO is an annual nationwide celebratory event that advocates community engagement and the development of a strong bond between law enforcement and community members.

This year, CPD says the public is invited as the police department travels in a convoy through the city to participate and interact with Columbus locals.

CPD’s goal for hosting the event is to allow community members to interact with CPD Officers and develop a sense of trust and cooperation.

“Through coming together, we can create a safer and more united Columbus, where collaboration between law enforcement and residents plays a vital role in maintaining a secure and vibrant community,” CPD stated in a press release.

CPD encourages locals of all ages to participate, take the time to meet with CPD officers, and enjoy all the activities NNO has to offer, stating, “Let’s build bridges, strengthen our community, and celebrate together.”

The event is scheduled to take place at the Columbus Civic Center, admission is free, and the convey is set to start at 5 p.m.