COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – As warmer weather rolls around, Columbus locals can gear up for an evening filled with music and food at the end of the month.

On April 29, the Liberty Theatre and Cultural Arts Center will host a free block party from 7 to 11 p.m. in front of the theater at 813 8th Avenue.

According to details in a press release from Columbus Consolidated Government, the block party will be free to the public and have both live music and food trucks. The premise is to celebrate blues icon and Columbus native Ma Rainey and will showcase local jazz, funk and soul artists.

Performers include the Columbus Jazz Quartet, Columbus Community Choir, Rocket Power, Ria 706 and Peggy Jenkins. Information about the food trucks which will be in attendance has yet to be released.

The press release also states that tents and coolers will be prohibited at the event, although guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the entertainment which is sponsored by Columbus Consolidated Government, iHeart Radio and Music Entertainment Council.

For additional information, interested parties may contact the Liberty Theatre and Cultural Arts Center by email at libertytheatre@columbusga.org.