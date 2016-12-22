Liberty Theatre receives donation

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Things are beginning to look up for the Liberty Theatre.

The Black History Month Observance Committee led by Congressman Sanford Bishop presented the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center with a $7500 check as a sign of support for the struggling organization. The donation came a few weeks after the theatre’s roof was damaged by heavy rain forcing the organization to move its holiday production of “Go Tell it on the Mountain” to the Carver High School auditorium.

“Of course thank you. You know the Liberty is a gem in the community and it’s our responsibility to take care of it and make sure that it will be here for future generations to keep performing at shows and hosting different cultural events and activities,” says Shae Anderson.

The theatre is still searching for commercial roofers and raising funds for repair work. The money donated by the black history observance committee will be used for general theater operations and maintenance.