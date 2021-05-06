Lisa Seegar named MCSD Teacher of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Muscogee County Teacher is being celebrated for her exceptionally effective teaching even during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation named Britt David Magnet Academy 5th grade Science Teacher, Lisa Seegar this year’s Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year.

The award ceremony, which usually takes place in the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, was held virtually this year, due to the pandemic.

But the unusual circumstances did not put a damper on the celebration. About 20 board members surprised Seegar at her home to present the award and a $5000 honorarium.

Seegar says she believes everyone is born with passions that drive them to their purpose, and hers is teaching.

“Oh my goodness what an honor what an honor to be selected by your peers and recognized um for what you do everyday it, it is truly an honor especially after the year that we just had it means that much more,” said Seegar.

Seegar is one of 56 total teacher of the year honorees, representing each school in the Muscogee County School District.