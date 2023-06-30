COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government released a list of local government departments that will be closed or using alternate scheduling on July 3-4 in observance of Independence Day.
The following departments are scheduled for closure:
- Waste/Recycle – Recycling and yard waste collection will operate during normal business hours on July 3. Recycling and yard waste collection will not operate on July 4 but will resume on July 5.
- Citizens Service Center – closed on July 3-4.
- Civic Center – closed on July 3-4.
- Parks and Recreation – closed on July 3-4, but Lake Oliver will remain open to the public. In addition, Cooper Creek Tennis Center will remain open on July 3, and the Columbus Aquatic Center will remain open on July 4 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Animal Control – closed on July 3-4.
- Metro Buse Serves – closed on July 4.
- Recorder’s Court – only operation at 8 a.m. for advisement sessions for jail cases.
- Property Tax and Motor Vehicle Registration – closed on July 3-4.
- Bull Creek Golf Course and Oxbow Golf Course – will operate during normal business hours.