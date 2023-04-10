COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) announced it would celebrate Earth Day through a week-long series of events, which are open to the public.

According to the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission (KCBC), earth day is celebrated yearly to raise awareness about the environment and encourage conservation and sustainability.

Interested individuals can join Keep Columbus Beautiful to celebrate Earth Day through activities beginning on April 17 and lasting through April 22.

The KCBC encourages the public to “accept the challenge of creating a cleaner and greener Columbus by participating in the upcoming events.”

Starting on April 17, the KCBC will kick off the Earth Week celebration with the Mayor’s Inaugural Golf Tournament. This year’s golfing tournament will be held at the Bull Creek Golf Course located at 7333 Lynch Rd. in Midland, Georgia.

For more information about the golf tournament, visit the KCB’s website.

On April 18, KCB encourages the public to recycle items through its Recycle at Work Day event. The KCB advises the public to take time on April 18 to recycle at work by using recyclable cups, printing on both sides of copy paper, or adding a new recycling bin to the break area at work.

On April 19, KCB will give away free reusable grocery bags starting at 9 a.m. at the Citizen Services Center lobby area for Bring Your Own Grocery Bag Day.

On April 20, KCB encourages the public to “help cool our climate by conserving energy” on Save Energy Day. KCB recommends carpooling to work or lunch, turning off lights, and easing off the use of Air Conditioners.

On April 21, KCB is collaborating with the Better Business Bureau, Columbus Technical College, Columbus Civic Center, Columbus Recycles and Shred Away for Drive-thru Personal Paper Shred Day.

During the event, which will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at two different locations, the Columbus Civic Center and the Columbus Technical College Parking Lot 928, individuals will be able to shred any unwanted records and documents.

For the last day of the week-long series of events, April 22, KCB is partnering with Columbus Parks and Recreation, Columbus Public Works, Columbus Police Department, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for a “community cleanup effort of the Bellwood Neighborhood.”

The cleanup will be held from 9 a.m.- noon. KCB says the event will start at Charlie Hill Park located at 4924 11th Ave. in Columbus, Georgia.

Parking for participants will be provided at the Corinth Baptist Church parking lot located at 4909 12th Ave. in Columbus.