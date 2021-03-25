Local artist overcomes COVID-19 obstacles and continues to paint murals for the community

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – Local artist and photographer Jim Frank is adjusting to new norms after COVID- 19, leaving his mark one mural at a time.

“At first, you know, we didn’t know what to think. No one knew what to do so I was kind of on a hiatus from my photography as well and I thought well, you know, maybe I can paint this mural,” said Frank.

With several different murals completed in both West Point and LaGrange, and an another awaiting approval, Frank is driven by his love for art and the joy the murals bring the community.

Frank’s latest mural is on the side of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza. It was inspired by a photo posted on Facebook of “The Trussell,” down the street.

The photo caught the attention of restaurant owner Ben Hamilton, and he inquired about having the mural painted on his building. However, the project was brought to a halt by COVID- 19 for about a year and was resumed this year once it was safe to do so.

“We were just fortunate that I had an idea and we have local people that are able to take an idea and turn it into reality,” said Ben Hamilton, Owner of Johnny’s New York Slice Pizza.

Frank completed the project in about three weeks. The entire mural was painted by hand, one stroke at a time.

Since finishing his latest mural, Frank is beginning to receive more inquiries from potential clients.

“Things are looking up, getting calls, some interest in, you know, in painting,” said Frank.