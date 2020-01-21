Local artists and friends paint Martin Luther King Jr. on wall on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Folks celebrated how Martin Luther King Jr. left his handprint on America before and after his death. To show his appreciation, a Columbus artist left his handprint on a wall downtown.

The artist’s name is Evan Phillips and he does painting like these on walls all the time. But this time he was requested by the building’s owner Chris Woodruff, a developer in Columbus.

Woodruff says he’s a big fan of subway-style graffiti like this and wanted to give Evan and his team creative flexibility on this project.

“We started off with the theme of quality, love, and kindness and I happened to mention to him that I liked some of the artwork in Atlanta. There’s a beautiful piece of Martin Luther King, a great one of Gandhi, and they’re just very inspirational pieces. I’m just happy to have it on one of our properties,” says Woodruff as he admired the piece.

Phillips, his girlfriend, and two other friends began the project on Sunday around 10 a.m. and worked until daylight was gone. Phillips says Martin Luther King is someone who inspires him.

“I don’t do many drawings or canvas paintings, I do mostly wall art, so that’s just what I’m into, kinda my Sunday fishing if you will,” says the artist Evan Phillips.

This isn’t the first time that Phillips has painted for Woodruff. He painted another building for him a while back.





The “Bee Kind” wall

The painting can be found at 1315 3rd Avenue.