Local business collecting donations for storm victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local business is helping those hurt by the tornado that hit Albany. The Bluebelle Artist Market is accepting donations that they will carry to Albany.

Right now, they need baby items, canned goods, toiletries and much more.

They are committed to making trips until they are no longer needed. You can drop off donations at their store at 2301 Airport Thruway in Columbus.

“It’s sad down there and we have been getting pictures from the vendors on scene and it is really sad. It is really scary to think about you can lose everything in ten seconds, so we want to help in anyway we can,” says Sara Harp.

The group plans to make its first trip to Albany this Friday.