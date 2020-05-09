Local business organizes honorary run for Armaud Arbery

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A local Columbus business has organized a special run in remembrance of Armaud Arbery, the young man who was gunned down in February.

Zaria Singleton, one of the employees of 4.0 Fitness, is asking folks to gather at 4701 Buena Vista Road Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. to honor Arbery with a 2.23 mile run.

Arbery had run 2.23 miles around his neighborhood before he was shot and killed in February.

Singleton says this is just one way the community can express their feelings about the tragedy and honor Arbery.

“We want people to come together as a community and come together as one so that we’re able to lift each other up. Because its kind of lost now with this new generation and how social media is its kind of every man for themselves. So we just want everyone to know that this one is to bring everyone together as a community,” Singleton said.

The 2.23 miles will be run around the parking lot. Runners are encouraged to socially distance before and after the run.

Singleton says its not just for runners, its for anyone that wants to come out and show their support for the family.