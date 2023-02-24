COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Forrest Park Baptist Church honored the legenday Otis Sistrunk on Sunday for the 5th annual Otis Sistrunk Day.

The service for the former NFL Super Bowl star celebrated his lasting impact on the community. He graduated from Spencer High School and played for the Oakland Raiders in the 70s. Now retired, he has worn the hats of NFL defensive lineman, Marine, movie star, and pro wrestler.

Sistrunk returned to the Fountain City in 2014 and is dedicated to giving back to military troops, their families, youth sports, numerous charity organizations and football fans.

The Columbus native serves as a reminder to the community that excellence can be achieved when hard work is applied. He says family is the most important thing.

“If my mother, she’s right next door and my grandmother, right here at the cemetery,” said Sistrunk. “I will give up this for them to walk up and touch me. Because it’s a great thing to be honored by the church that you go to, the school you go to for something you do real nice. It’s good to get honored for it.”

Along with celebrating his accomplishments, the church invited Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy cheerleaders to perform. WRBL’s very own Jack Patterson served as the Master of Ceremonies and Sheriff Greg Countryman was the guest speaker.