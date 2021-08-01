Local church gives students new shoes for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- New Destiny Church spent their Saturday morning making sure students had a pair of new shoes before they return to classrooms in the coming weeks.

Over 300 kids were able to receive a pair of brand new shoes as they prepare for the upcoming school year. This was part of the church’s third annual “Soles for School” giveaway.

This was New Destiny Church’s biggest giveaway yet; members of the church, friends, families and city and state officials made donations to make this event possible.

According to senior pastor Dequindrae Hardnett, it was important for students to feel confident as they prepare for school.

“With so much going on with COVID-19, and with so many families struggling, we thought it would be a phenomenal idea to meet them at their need,” Hardnett said. “All other people are giving away pencils and pens and paper but we wanted to meet them at a real tangible need and give their kids shoes to go back to school with.”

New Destiny Church also gave back to the community on Saturday through their monthly community food drive, where they offered free boxes of food for any families in need.