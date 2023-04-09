COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The cold weather didn’t stop a local church from bringing an Easter service to the public Sunday morning.

Second Story hosted its 5th annual “Easter on Broad” service. The service is traditionally held outdoors in the heart of Uptown. However, with a quick pivot, the young adult ministry moved the service into Pop UPtown, an event space along Broadway.

Over 150 guests attended and melodies of worship music quickly echoed throughout the room.

Although Second Story is a ministry within the First Baptist Church of Columbus, inclusivity was at the forefront of their Easter celebration.

“The reason we open this up to everybody is because for us, it’s all about love,” said Nico Moyer, the director of Second Story and city minister of First Baptist Church of Columbus. “It’s about loving each other. It’s about loving Jesus. And we just want the opportunity to show people that. So before just trying to get them into church or seeking membership, we just wanted to come out here and say, ‘Hey, this is open to everybody.’ Let us show you some love. Let us love on you and let us enjoy Easter together. ”

Every year, the collegiate ministry hosts a series of events leading up to Easter Sunday. Along with the Easter service, this year’s 4-day celebration featured concerts and a service project.

Their goal is to connect with the community through faith.