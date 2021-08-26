Local Columbus health department to host new fatherhood classes

Dads and kids on Reddit are sharing stories of their best Father’s Day gifts. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Health Department introduces a new class for their program, Fatherhood Initiative.

To begin Thursday, Sept. 2, the programs focus is centered on fathers and the developmental role they play in their children’s lives.

Dorcas Woody, Georgia Strong Family Coordinator, explains in a news release the initiative of this program.

“The fatherhood initiative is designed for fathers and expecting fathers who want to learn how to be a better dad,” says Woody. “We’ve seen that children grow and develop so much better when fathers are involved in their lives, and we’re teaching men the best ways to do this.”

The program will go beyond brushing up on parenting skills and providing resources for families, this fatherhood program will address “Self-Care” opportunities to aid fathers mentally, spiritually, and emotionally when being active in the lives of their children.

Participants will also be given childhood resources, housing referrals, learn about job readiness, legal information, and educational support.

Georgia Strong families Fatherhood Initiative is for and dad or dad-to-be between the ages of 15-60.

To be eligible for the program, dads must be a Columbus/Muscogee County resident ad parenting a child from 0-18 months old. There is no income requirement and classes are offered at no cost.

Those wishing to participate must register for the 12-week program.

Classes will be help from 6-8 p.m., Thursdays via Zoom. For more information or to register, call 706-321-6322.