Local couple creates a new Columbus tradition that goes beyond entertaining

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented times and caused uncertainty across the country. It changed the way we celebrated life’s biggest events and holidays. For one local couple it even changed their life path.

Ethan and Victoria Hall are performers who met at the Springer, fell in love, got married and had plans to set out to New York City to pursue their acting dreams, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 making those dreams a distant reality.

However, the uncertain times and derailed plans is the reason Columbus will be getting a new holiday tradition that’s all centered around one thing… the true meaning of Christmas.

“It’s an original production that was birthed right here in Columbus,” said Director, Co-Producer and Co-Writer Ethan Hall. “But it’s a new tradition for families to bring the whole family to… of all ages and enjoy a story of the true meaning of Christmas.”

The Hall’s directed, choreographed, co-produced and co-wrote the entire performance that tells the story of an orphaned little girl who is struggling with Christmas and trying to figure out what the holiday really means.

It’s told through familiar Christmas songs that have been turned into dance numbers, tap dances and more, but the holiday cheer isn’t contained to the stage, the Hall’s said the show’s proceeds will give back to Columbus and its residents.

“What’s cool about this is, not only is it a fun new tradition for families right here in Columbus, but all the proceeds from the ticket sales actually will be turned around and given back into the community,” said Hall. “To organizations, businesses and schools that are struggling and in need.”

So how did the Hall’s bring this idea to life? They started from scratch. The two began by thinking of what Christmas means to everyone including those who are dealing with loss or struggle during the holiday season.

“So then we started thinking and thinking about Christmas time and how it’s a great time for a lot of people, but on the other side it can be a very painful time for people, especially going through loss and struggle during that time of year,” said Choreographer, Co-Writer and Co-Producer Victoria Hall. “So then we started writing and wanted to create a story for that person wondering where do I put my hope in during the holiday season.”

From there the couple presented the idea to members of the community who ultimately supported the idea and helped the new tradition come to life.

“Our goal, we want to make this an annual Christmas tradition that people can look forward to,” said Hall. “And that can help benefit the community and that local artist can get involved in as well and be apart of the show and also help build our community up every year.”

The performances will take place at the RiverCenter in Uptown Columbus on Saturday Dec. 11th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 12th at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the family friendly show are only $15 and all proceeds will be donated back into the Columbus community.

The performance will also be held for around 800 people from schools in our community on Monday.