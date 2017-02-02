Local father continues fight for legal cannabis at State Capitol

Thursday’s Community Watch features Dale Jackson, local activist and avid supporter of legalized medical cannabis. Jackson says although Georgia has started strides to provide cannabis oil to people with certain diseases and mental disabilities, his fight isn’t over yet.

Jackson has been a regular guest on News 3 Midday advocating for cannabis oil that helps his young Autistic son. He says unfortunately, Autism is not on the list of medical conditions cleared for cannabis use in the state of Georgia.

Jackson says he has seen with his own eyes how much the treatment helps his son. He testified at the State Capitol just Wednesday for revisions to a medical cannabis oil bill currently up for debate.

He says the bill would allow cannabis treatments for an Autistic person… but only if they are over 18 years old. Jackson says more work needs to be done to ensure everyone who can benefit from medical cannabis can have access to it.