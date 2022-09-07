COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you believe the data from the 2022 Point In Time (PIT) count organized by Home for Good, a program of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley that targets homelessness, levels of homelessness in Muscogee County, Georgia and Russell County, Alabama haven’t increased by much since last year. But homelessness experts in the area have different opinions on whether this is true.

“In 2021, we had 239 individuals experiencing homelessness on the night of a point in time count,” said Patricia Frey, vice president of Home for Good. “… This year, we had 243, which is a 2% increase.”

Stewart Community Home, Inc. is a long-term shelter for people who have been homeless and have documented mental or physical disabilities. According to Kara VinZant, the executive director Stewart Community Home, Inc., PIT counts typically involve volunteers finding homeless people on the streets over a couple of weeks. VinZant is skeptical of the PIT count, as she said it doesn’t count homeless people in certain shelters because they’re not on the streets. Residents of Stewart Community Home are not counted for this reason.

VinZant said demand for her organization’s services have increased since around the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a whole lot more significant mental illness come through our doors,” she said. “… Honestly, I think it’s because people’s needs are not being met.”

VinZant strongly believes that homelessness is increasing in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I can say that when I drive through downtown, there’s not a day that I drive through downtown, rain or shine, that I don’t see homeless people that I don’t normally see on the street,” she said.

SafeHouse Ministries helps people experiencing addiction, homelessness or incarceration transition back into the community. SafeHouse Ministries Executive Director Neil Richardson said his organization has seen an uptick in people seeking its homelessness-related services for about the last eight months. But rather than attributing this to an increase in homelessness, he thinks this is due to fewer agencies in the area helping the homeless.

“In January, I served 681 unique people,” Richardson said. “In July, I served 956 people. So that’s a pretty substantial increase in people seeking services. Interestingly enough, 57% were homeless. And that holds the same — the beginning of the year, 58% of the people that we served were homeless.”

Richardson said Open Door Community House, Inc., and Homeless Resource Network stopped serving the homeless entirely. He also said that churches and ministries used to offer more food before the pandemic.

A man who preferred to be identified as Mike mans the front desk at the House of Mercy, a homeless shelter, said the shelter has received significantly more calls since the start of the pandemic. He attributed this somewhat to the end of the national eviction mortarium put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve gotten a lot more phone calls for families with children because they’re being evicted,” he said. “Other people being evicted because their landlords want to go up on their rent to make up for the time that people didn’t have to pay for rent. You know, stuff like that.”