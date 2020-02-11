Local hospital holds 3rd annual heart walk to teach community about staying healthy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center held its 3rd Annual Heart Walk on Feb. 8. They set up in six different locations in their community, where they taught locals about the importance of exercise and staying active.

PSMC holds the event to show that with a little activity, locals in their community can reverse some factors that contribute to heart disease.

According to PSMC, there are a few different ways you can reduce the risk of heart attacks or strokes, and make changes to improve heart health:

Eat a well balanced, low salt diet

Limit alcohol

Enjoy regular physical activity

Maintain a healthy weight

Take your medications properly

Check out these photos from the event: