Local kid with rare brain cancer turns 4

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WRBL) – Doctors told a Phenix City family that their son, who has a rare form of brain cancer, wasn’t going to make it past the end of March.

Korbin Atchely

But today, the Atchley Family is celebrating their son Korbin’s 4th birthday. Korbin was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma back on September 2, 2018. Sadly, he’s spending his birthday at a St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennesse and the doctors and nurses there sang happy birthday to him.

The Atchley family was told that their son only had so much time to live.

Korbin and his mother, Autmn

“Well, we got the news we oh so dreaded. We are doing everything we can to keep him comfortable. He is sleeping more and more and they say it shouldn’t be much longer. They aren’t sure if it’ll be days or weeks. But the CT revealed our biggest fear. May God have mercy on my child, my entire family. We have all been fighting with him and know he is very very tired. We are all very tired. We thank everyone for having faith with us and we still believe God is almighty and can wipe it away. We just aren’t sure anymore if it’s in his will,” says his mother’s Facebook post.

Happy Birthday, Korbin!