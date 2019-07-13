Local Lights for Liberty rally held downtown

Earlier this evening, a Columbus group gathered downtown to raise awareness about the immigration crisis in America… specifically deportation and detention.

The group called “Indivisible Columbus” came together for a national rally called “Lights for Liberty.” They focused on several detention centers in America but had their eye on Stewart Detention Center, which is 40 miles from Columbus and one of the largest in America.

The group says that men who are released from Stewart come to Columbus with little to no belongings: no food, no phone and no way to get to their destination. They listened to testimonials and sang songs.

The group wanted Columbus folks to know that it’s not just a border but the immigration crisis sits right in our backyard. They offered ways to help the newly released detainees and those currently detained. There were about 70 folks there that shared the same ideas.

Members say they held the event on Broadway to draw more eyes and ears to the ongoing for equality. If you are interested in helping, you can go to email – pazmigos19@gmail.com – to donate.